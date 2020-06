Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone



Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone Mayor Jenny Durkan told protestors at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) that "it's time for people to go home." Mayor Jenny Durkan, via CNN The.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:10 Published 58 minutes ago

Seattle Mayor Will Shut Down Cop Free Zone



On Monday, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan said the police were to reestablish a presence in the area known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. The CHAZ was set up in the wake of protests surrounding the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:25 Published 3 hours ago