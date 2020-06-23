|
|
|
NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Says He’s Talked To The FBI, Is Offended By Hoax Theories
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
'It offends me that people would go to those measures but again, I'm not shocked'
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
NASCAR Drivers Rally Around Bubba Wallace
A day after a noose was found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver, fellow competitors showed their support for Wallace before the Talladega Superspeedway race.
Credit: A Plus Duration: 01:14Published
|
|
NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace as FBI Investigates Noose
As federal authorities descended on Talladega Superspeedway on Monday to investigate the discovery of a noose in Wallace's garage stall, the entire industry rallied around the Cup Series' only Black..
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:45Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|