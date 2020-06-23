Global
FCC To Vote On Whether To Make 988 National Suicide Emergency Number
FCC To Vote On Whether To Make 988 National Suicide Emergency Number
Tuesday, 23 June 2020
1 hour ago
)
Experts have said that a three-digit number would remove stigma
FCC set to finalize ‘988’ as the new National Suicide Prevention Hotline phone number
The FCC said Tuesday it will vote next month to designate 988 as the new three-digit U.S. nationwide number to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. In...
TechCrunch
2 hours ago
FCC to vote on designating ‘988’ as national suicide prevention hotline number
Americans are one step closer to dialing just three digits for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. The FCC will vote on changing the hotline’s...
engadget
3 hours ago
