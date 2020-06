Related videos from verified sources Theme parks announce reopening plans



US theme parks are beginning to announce reopening dates and plans for social distancing due to COVID 19 Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:24 Published on May 21, 2020 How AT&T Is Navigating Media Buying During In A Pandemic: Carter



Finding the right audience for marketing messages was already becoming complex. But the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a whole new set of challenges. Audience targeting appears to be entering a third age... Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:33 Published on May 15, 2020 Walt Disney World Resorts Cancels Renovations For First Week Of June



Guests are given the option to change or cancel their hotel reservation. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:25 Published on May 14, 2020

Tweets about this