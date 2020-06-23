Global  

‘I’m still Black and my life still matters.’ What is the legacy of CHOP, Seattle’s 24/7 protest?

Seattle Times Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
SEATTLE — On a sunny Monday morning, after a weekend that saw two nighttime shootings, the streets and fields of CHOP (Capitol Hill Organized Protest) were mostly deserted. Just a few days ago, the 24/7 protest, which occupies several blocks around Cal Anderson Park and a recently abandoned police precinct, had been bustling with life: […]
News video: Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured 00:34

 Newser reports one person is dead and another critically injured, following a shooting in Seattle’s protest zone. Law enforcement says the pre-dawn shooting on Saturday took place in the area known as CHOP, which stands for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest. Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott said she...

WEB EXTRA: Kids Hold Their Own Black Lives Matter Protest [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Kids Hold Their Own Black Lives Matter Protest

A group of kids in Seattle area were spotted marching through their neighborhood last week chanting "Black Lives Matter". They told their neighbor they're working to raise money for the National Urban..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:10Published
Horsemen Lead March in Seattle During George Floyd Protest [Video]

Horsemen Lead March in Seattle During George Floyd Protest

This group of horsemen was called Black Cowboys. They led a march of approximately ten thousand people in Seattle, Washington. They were protesting the death of George Floyd as well as all others..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:07Published
Protesters Gather in Front of Law Enforcement Officials in Seattle to Protest Peacefully [Video]

Protesters Gather in Front of Law Enforcement Officials in Seattle to Protest Peacefully

A large crowd of people gathered in front of Capital Hill East Precinct in Seattle. They stood there protesting for George Floyd while raising slogans. A row of law enforcement officials stood in front..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 22:51Published

ashlynnbaldwin_

ash RT @mechella_parker: ITS STILL BLACK LIVES MATTER. ITS STILL DEFUND THE POLICE. ITS STILL FUCK DONALD TRUMP. ITS STILL FUCK ICE. ITS STILL… 3 seconds ago

SaraSuccessful

Sara Carter RT @tonitoneeee: @B_inreallife @wypipo_h8 She yelled “i have a black husband” and STILL called him a n*gger, said racial comments, FOLLOWED… 22 seconds ago

wit_and_charm

Wit AndCharm 🦇 RT @IiIghouI: This account is never going back to “normal” i still want justice for Elijah Mclain, Breonna Taylor, Andres Guardado, Kendric… 1 minute ago

JanZaxBee

JanZaxBee🐝💙🌊 RT @AmberLotus21: Just reminding everyone of a black life that DEFINITELY mattered, murdered by Aurora PD. See his smile, hear his laugh, k… 1 minute ago

__edwrlds

OT🐺 RT @LOUIEXMONARCH: @amuta_ann Those black Americans make me laugh! I remember one that said Africans were still in the jungle! Well looks l… 3 minutes ago

Emma_Nwagwu5

EMMANUEL RT @Musicpl8: Black Americans out there claiming Black life matters and still treat Africans like shit. As mama Burna would say please reme… 3 minutes ago

styleyourharry

annabel²⁸ RT @NICETOMEETLOU: it still fucking shocks me that this***is still happening, but are we surprised for the blatant disregard for black l… 7 minutes ago

SlattKingCole

Obama Runtz Dude was out here living the life of a saint and was still murdered by @AuroraPD just for being a black kid dancing… https://t.co/pcuRqFTyIT 7 minutes ago