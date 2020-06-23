‘I’m still Black and my life still matters.’ What is the legacy of CHOP, Seattle’s 24/7 protest?
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () SEATTLE — On a sunny Monday morning, after a weekend that saw two nighttime shootings, the streets and fields of CHOP (Capitol Hill Organized Protest) were mostly deserted. Just a few days ago, the 24/7 protest, which occupies several blocks around Cal Anderson Park and a recently abandoned police precinct, had been bustling with life: […]
Newser reports one person is dead and another critically injured, following a shooting in Seattle’s protest zone. Law enforcement says the pre-dawn shooting on Saturday took place in the area known as CHOP, which stands for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest. Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott said she...
A group of kids in Seattle area were spotted marching through their neighborhood last week chanting "Black Lives Matter". They told their neighbor they're working to raise money for the National Urban..
A large crowd of people gathered in front of Capital Hill East Precinct in Seattle. They stood there protesting for George Floyd while raising slogans. A row of law enforcement officials stood in front..
