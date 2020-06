Related videos from verified sources Biden declared primary winner in NY



Democrat Joe Biden has won the presidential primary in New York. Credit: WKTV Published 2 hours ago Caruso-Cabrera Says She’s Ready To Give Rep. Ocasio-Cortez A Run For Her Money During Tuesday’s Primary



It has been a contentious primary battle in New York’s 14th Congressional District, as freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks to win her party’s nomination. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:05 Published 1 day ago Protests Highlight Strengths Of Biden's Possible VP Pick Kamala Harris



Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this