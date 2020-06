Related videos from verified sources Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty



Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. intends to plead guilty to going on a rampage of rapes and murders across two decades. According to Newser, the Golden State Killer will enter his plea.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 5 hours ago Golden State Killer Suspect Expected To Plead Guilty



Joseph DeAngelo is expected to take a plea deal that will have him avoid the death penalty. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago I'll Be Gone In the Dark Trailer



I'll Be Gone In the Dark (2020)- Official Trailer - HBO - Plot synopsis: I'LL BE GONE IN THE DARK is a new six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name explores writer Michelle.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:26 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources New HBO series looks at lives disrupted by a serial killer NEW YORK (AP) — It’s said that documentary filmmaking is all about being in the right place at the right time. If so, director Liz Garbus has been doubly...

Seattle Times 4 days ago





Tweets about this