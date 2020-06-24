Global  

Foul play suspected in Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's disappearance

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 in Fort Hood, Texas. U.S. Army officials now say foul play is suspected in the missing solider's disappearance.
 
News video: Missing Oklahoma Soldier Found Dead

Missing Oklahoma Soldier Found Dead 02:24

