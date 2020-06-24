|
|
|
Foul play suspected in Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's disappearance
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 in Fort Hood, Texas. U.S. Army officials now say foul play is suspected in the missing solider's disappearance.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published
Missing Oklahoma Soldier Found Dead 02:24
fort hood soldier found dead, missing oklahoma soldier found dead, missing fort hood soldier's remains identified
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|