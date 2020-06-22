Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Runs Away From Two Bears In Security Camera Video



Related videos from verified sources Toddler runs through glass door smashing it into pieces while neighbour babysits her



This is the shocking moment a toddler was injured after she ran through a sliding glass door while she was playing with her friend. The four-year-old girl named Chura was being baby-sitted by a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:07 Published 1 day ago CCTV capture robbers breaking car windows to steal from an Indonesian woman



This is the shocking moment a woman in western Indonesia was shocked to find her car burglarized when abandoned to buy a basin. Security camera footage shows the incident that occurred at 9:30.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:29 Published 1 day ago Creepy insect with giant jaws spotted crawling up wall in Brazil



A menacingly large insect was caught on camera crawling up the walls of a building in Brazil. The winged critter with large mandibles is a Dobsonfly, an aquatic insect that are found around Asia,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this