Eye Opener: Trump hosts rally in Arizona despite state's coronavirus surge

CBS News Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
President Trump held a campaign rally in Arizona as the state grapples with surging coronavirus cases. Also, the FBI announced the noose found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's garage had been there for months, and was not a hate crime. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
News video: Trump Hosts Rally In Arizona; Biden Holds Virtual Campaign Fundraiser With Obama

Trump Hosts Rally In Arizona; Biden Holds Virtual Campaign Fundraiser With Obama 02:54

 While President Trump held a rally in a megachurch in Arizona, former President Obama and presumptive Democratic nominee held a campaign fundraising event online and denounced the current administration.

Trump Downplays Coronavirus — Again [Video]

Trump Downplays Coronavirus — Again

Speaking to young supporters in Arizona, President Donald Trump continued to brush aside coronavirus concerns and instead made racist jokes about COVID-19.

Trump slams 'left-wing mob' at Phoenix rally [Video]

Trump slams 'left-wing mob' at Phoenix rally

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump looked to turn nationwide protests against racism and policy brutality to his advantage at a campaign rally in Arizona on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Trump calls coronavirus 'kung flu' again [Video]

Trump calls coronavirus 'kung flu' again

US president Donald Trump again referred to the coronavirus as “kung flu”, a pejorative term which Asian-Americans and many other people say is racist.

