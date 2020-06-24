Schpiel Tweets RT @Schpiel_Tweets: Middle school principal Jamaal Bowman was leading incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel 60.9% to 35.6% in the Democratic primary i… 51 seconds ago Schpiel Tweets Middle school principal Jamaal Bowman was leading incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel 60.9% to 35.6% in the Democratic prima… https://t.co/ainGZxrSqm 16 minutes ago Libertarian Hub Moderate New York Democrats At Risk As Primary Results Trickle In https://t.co/36v0IlF83F 23 minutes ago Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 Moderate New York Democrats At Risk As Primary Results Trickle In https://t.co/ylooGFUAdq 1 hour ago Wali Ullah RT @JohnDoyle4NYC: Progressives & left-of-center folks better get their acts together! Otherwise we run the risk of electing some questiona… 5 days ago John Doyle Progressives & left-of-center folks better get their acts together! Otherwise we run the risk of electing some ques… https://t.co/QNbLACbJKJ 5 days ago