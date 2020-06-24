Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
Strzok Notes In Michael Flynn Case Make Cryptic Reference To Biden, Obama, Lawyers Say
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Strzok Notes In Michael Flynn Case Make Cryptic Reference To Biden, Obama, Lawyers Say
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 (
48 minutes ago
)
Strzok notes suggest Biden brought up obscure law that FBI used to target Flynn
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Kosovo
Hashim Thaçi
United States Congress
Republican Party
Premier League
Roger Stone
Bubba Wallace
Coronavirus disease 2019
North Korea
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Michael Flynn
World Wide Wes
City Hall
postseason
John Bolton
David Luiz
WORTH WATCHING
Trump attacks Biden and 'radical left' at rally
Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal
DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case
'No crime committed' in NASCAR noose investigation