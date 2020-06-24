Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paraplegic woman dies at sea while trying to row from California to Hawaii

SFGate Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Three-time Paralympian rower, sixty-year-old Angela Madsen, has died at sea while attempting to complete a record breaking voyage from California to Hawaii.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Something Good: Pittsburgh Zoo's New Sea Lion Pup [Video]

Something Good: Pittsburgh Zoo's New Sea Lion Pup

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's new California Sea Lion pup!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:43Published
Web Extra: Pittsburgh Zoo Introduces Baby Sea Lion [Video]

Web Extra: Pittsburgh Zoo Introduces Baby Sea Lion

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is introducing Smiley, their new baby California sea lion! (Video Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:40Published
Baby sea otter won't stop bugging mum to play [Video]

Baby sea otter won't stop bugging mum to play

A sea otter mum and her baby were filmed floundering around the waters of Morro Bay, California in this adorable clip.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this

ryanthewriter

Ryan M. Lee RT @SFGate: Paraplegic woman dies at sea while trying to row from California to Hawaii https://t.co/J9T7TmBGcp https://t.co/VwxeBil9Im 5 minutes ago

SFGate

SFGate Paraplegic woman dies at sea while trying to row from California to Hawaii https://t.co/J9T7TmBGcp https://t.co/VwxeBil9Im 16 minutes ago

Yvonne86288870

Yvonne Madsen has been reportedly been trying to become the first paraplegic, the first openly gay athlete and the oldest… https://t.co/vo1D9iMxRI 4 hours ago