Related videos from verified sources WHO expects to see worldwide Covid-19 cases reach 10 million within next week



The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it expects to see the number of cases of Covid-19 reach 10 million within the next week. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, told a press.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 2 hours ago WHO: Brazil's COVID-19 cases 'much higher' than reports



The World Health Organization says the lack of testing means many cases are likely going undetected in the world’s second-worst affected with 51,000 deaths reported so far. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published 1 day ago New York reopens, other states spike and global cases hit 'grim record'



New York City entered Phase 2 of reopening on Monday while at least 12 other states saw record COVID-19 spikes - and the World Health Organization reported a record number of new daily cases. Lisa.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:00 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this