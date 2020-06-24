Global  

Three Men Indicted In Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery, Killed While He Jogged In Georgia

NPR Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, along with William "Roddie" Bryan face nine counts including malice murder, felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
