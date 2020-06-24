|
Former Avs forward Jarome Iginla headlines 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class as 4th Black player elected
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Jarome Iginla headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2020 after being elected Wednesday in his first year of eligibility.
