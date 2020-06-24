|
Democratic Convention Moves to Smaller Venue, as Delegates Are Urged to Stay Away
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
The Democratic National Committee is changing its plans for the August event, at which Joe Biden will accept the presidential nomination, because of coronavirus concerns.
