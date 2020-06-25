Global
One News Page
>
US News
>
Jamaal Bowman: Political newcomer shakes up NY 'status quo'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Jamaal Bowman: Political newcomer shakes up NY 'status quo'
Thursday, 25 June 2020 (
28 minutes ago
)
Former Bronx teacher Jamaal Bowman's victory would be a major blow to establishment Democrats.
