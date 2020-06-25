|
|
|
Disneyland to delay reopening theme parks and resort hotels
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
"Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date," the company said.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Disney World workers petition to delay reopening 00:29
More than 7,000 people who work at Disney World are worried about the park reopening. They've signed a petition saying the virus isn't gone, and it's only become worse.
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months
Spirits were high and face masks were on as the gates opened, and staff welcomed visitors back to Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday after a nearly five-month closure. Gloria Tso reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
|
Hong Kong's Disneyland Will Reopen June 18
Hong Kong’s Disneyland theme park has announced they will reopen on June 18. Park officials said they will host a reduced number of visitors and feature enhanced health measures. The popular theme..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
|
Disney fans want to make a major change to the parks
Splash Mountain is one of the most beloved and popular attractions at Disney theme parks.but now patrons and fans are advocating for a big change.The ride is based on the racist 1946 Disney film..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:15Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|