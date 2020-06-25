Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disneyland to delay reopening theme parks and resort hotels

CBS News Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
"Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date," the company said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Disney World workers petition to delay reopening

Disney World workers petition to delay reopening 00:29

 More than 7,000 people who work at Disney World are worried about the park reopening. They've signed a petition saying the virus isn't gone, and it's only become worse.

Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months [Video]

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months

Spirits were high and face masks were on as the gates opened, and staff welcomed visitors back to Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday after a nearly five-month closure. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Hong Kong's Disneyland Will Reopen June 18 [Video]

Hong Kong's Disneyland Will Reopen June 18

Hong Kong’s Disneyland theme park has announced they will reopen on June 18. Park officials said they will host a reduced number of visitors and feature enhanced health measures. The popular theme..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Disney fans want to make a major change to the parks [Video]

Disney fans want to make a major change to the parks

Splash Mountain is one of the most beloved and popular attractions at Disney theme parks.but now patrons and fans are advocating for a big change.The ride is based on the racist 1946 Disney film..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Not so fast, Mickey: Disneyland California delays reopening of theme parks, hotels past July 17

 The Southern California theme park, was due to reopen on July 17. A new date has not been announced.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this