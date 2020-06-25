Seattle CHOP zone prompts lawsuit from businesses, residents: reports
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Numerous Seattle businesses – including an auto repair shop, a tattoo parlor and a property management company – sued the city Wednesday, alleging city officials were complicit in allowing an “occupied protest” that has made them feel unsafe in their neighborhood, according to reports.
On Monday, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan said the police were to reestablish a presence in the area known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. The CHAZ was set up in the wake of protests surrounding the death of George Floyd. Three people were shot, one fatally, in a spate of violence around the area on...