Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seattle CHOP zone prompts lawsuit from businesses, residents: reports

FOXNews.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Numerous Seattle businesses – including an auto repair shop, a tattoo parlor and a property management company – sued the city Wednesday, alleging city officials were complicit in allowing an “occupied protest” that has made them feel unsafe in their neighborhood, according to reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Seattle Mayor Will Shut Down Cop Free Zone

Seattle Mayor Will Shut Down Cop Free Zone 00:25

 On Monday, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan said the police were to reestablish a presence in the area known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. The CHAZ was set up in the wake of protests surrounding the death of George Floyd. Three people were shot, one fatally, in a spate of violence around the area on...

Related videos from verified sources

Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured [Video]

Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

Newser reports one person is dead and another critically injured, following a shooting in Seattle’s protest zone. Law enforcement says the pre-dawn shooting on Saturday took place in the area known..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered [Video]

4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered

4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered Recently, a group of peaceful protesters cornered off several city blocks in Seattle, Washington, and declared it the Capitol..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Seattle CHOP zone prompts lawsuit from businesses, residents: reports https://t.co/DAjPZr2ffg https://t.co/rJiBEFqP8L 17 minutes ago

popfinna

pop.finna #3a6c1a998ff850dcba832c77723019ae #foxnewsusseattle Seattle CHOP zone prompts lawsuit from businesses, residents: r… https://t.co/NAkhsNYqSM 17 minutes ago

csmonitor

The Christian Science Monitor RT @henrygass: Welcome to the CHOP. https://t.co/ZXPoyJd8Ml 1 week ago

henrygass

Henry Gass Welcome to the CHOP. https://t.co/ZXPoyJd8Ml 1 week ago

brknspidr

brknspidr RT @AllSidesNow: #FromTheCenter: ‘History in the making’? Seattle protest zone prompts rethink on policing. | Analysis by @csmonitor #Sea… 1 week ago

AllSidesNow

AllSides #FromTheCenter: ‘History in the making’? Seattle protest zone prompts rethink on policing. | Analysis by @csmonitor… https://t.co/EAqMHMTtiT 1 week ago