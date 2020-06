Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has a Disneyland-themed house



You may remember Drake Bell from β€œDrake and Josh,” but did you know he’s actually a Disney superfan?.The Nickelodeon star β€” you read that right β€” gave a tour of his Disneyland-themed home via..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:59 Published on May 11, 2020