White Island volcano survivors sue Royal Caribbean and New Zealand tour company

CBS News Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Matt and Lauren Urey survived a deadly volcanic eruption while on their honeymoon in New Zealand in December 2019. They are now filing a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean and I.D. Tours New Zealand Ltd., claiming they did not warn them of heightened volcanic activity on the island ahead of the excursion to Whakaari/White Island. In their first U.S. network TV interview, the newlyweds open up to Anthony Mason about the terrifying eruption and difficult months of recovery.
