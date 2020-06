Related videos from verified sources Taylor Swift Says President Trump Is ‘Stoking The Fires Of White Supremacy’ With Shooting Looters Tweet



Reading native and singer Taylor Swift is blasting President Donald Trump for a tweet where he threatened to shut down looters in Minnesota with “shooting.” Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:56 Published on May 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources 'Symbol of white supremacy': The complicated history of Mt Rushmore, one of Trump's favourite monuments President Donald Trump's plans to kick off America's Independence Day with a showy display at Mount Rushmore are drawing sharp criticism from Native Americans...

New Zealand Herald 8 hours ago





Tweets about this