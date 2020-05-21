US Marshals Reportedly Prepare To Help Protect National Monuments

Rally for removal and replacement of Confederate monuments at Harrison County Courthouse



Today is Juneteenth, a national holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Credit: WXXV Published 6 days ago

WEB EXTRA: Flags At Half Staff For COVID-19 Victims



American flags on federal buildings and national monuments have been lowered to half-staff to honor those who have died from COVID-19. From the White House to the Capitol, here is a look at flags.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:39 Published on May 22, 2020