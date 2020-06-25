Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Bolton Sings John Bolton (‘s Book) for Stephen Colbert (Video)

The Wrap Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Michael Bolton Sings John Bolton (‘s Book) for Stephen Colbert (Video)On Tuesday, Stephen Colbert gave people reluctant to read John Bolton’s cash-in Trump tell-all “The Room Where It Happened” a very good reason to finally check it out: Having it sung by another famous Bolton, legendary soft rock crooner Michael Bolton.

The joke is exactly what it sounds like — a fake trailer for the “exclusive audiobook” of John Bolton’s book, “also sung by Bolton… Michael Bolton,” the narrator of the clip tells us. Cue up the very real and very excellent voice of Michael, singing along to some of the more well-reported details from the book set to smooth rock music. Examples include:

“Trump begged president Xi to buy soybeans to help him win re-election.”

“Trump formed a pattern of fundamentally unacceptable behavior that eroded the very legitimacy of the presidency.'” (This is a direct quote.)

“Pompeo sent me a note about Trump that said ‘he’s so full of s—.‘”

*Also Read:* MSNBC's Scarborough: Trump 'Does Not Look Like a Man Who Wants to Be Re-Elected' (Video)

And, the clip also promises “exclusive outtakes” from the book, including “This book was ghostwritten by my wondrous mustache.” But the best “outtake” addresses what has become a fundamental criticism of Bolton’s book — that he sat on potentially damning information in order to make money from a book instead of obeying a lawful subpoena from congress earlier this year. Or as the clip puts it:

“Why didn’t I sing at the impeachment trial, when it actually mattered? Oh yeah, my lucrative book deal.” Pretty much this!

Watch the whole clip above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Ratings: ABC News' John Bolton Interview Tops Sunday

John Bolton's 'The Room Where It Happened' Can Be Published, Judge Rules

Simon & Schuster CEO Counters DOJ Suit: John Bolton's Book is of 'Utmost Public Importance'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: John Bolton's Says He Doesn't Believe President Trump Has Competence To Carrying Out Job

John Bolton's Says He Doesn't Believe President Trump Has Competence To Carrying Out Job 01:54

 CBS4's Lauren Pastrana shares the details of Bolton's sit-down interview about his tell-all book "The Room Where It Happened."

Related videos from verified sources

John Bolton releasing new memoir [Video]

John Bolton releasing new memoir

Today, John Bolton's new memoir "The Room Where It Happened" will be released. He alleges that the Ukraine controversy, which lead to President Trump's impeachment trial, was just one of many..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:50Published
Senator Who Voted Against Bolton Testifying Is Now Angry Bolton Didn't Testify [Video]

Senator Who Voted Against Bolton Testifying Is Now Angry Bolton Didn't Testify

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) says he wished former national security adviser John Bolton would have testified before Congress. According to Business Insider, Sen. Scott's comments come amid explosive claims..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton book [Video]

Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton book

A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block publication of a book by President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Stephen Colbert Calls Up ‘The Big Lebowski’ to Settle Trump’s Lawsuit Over John Bolton’s Book (Video)

Stephen Colbert Calls Up ‘The Big Lebowski’ to Settle Trump’s Lawsuit Over John Bolton’s Book (Video) Stephen Colbert’s monologue on Wednesday really tied the room together when he used a reference from “The Big Lebowski” in order to explain why President...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

TalkRetro

Retro music talk Michael Bolton Sings John Bolton's Book! https://t.co/WGDbbMHszE via @YouTube Michael always a pleasure! Stephen always funny! 4 minutes ago

SLATFascists

Dave. (Still Laughing At The Fascists) IMP Michael Bolton Sings John Bolton's Book! https://t.co/q8ZfnAWm4L via @YouTube 36 minutes ago

Bubbiespics

Elizabeth Garcia Michael Bolton Sings John Bolton's Book! https://t.co/wfORyep8PL via @YouTube 59 minutes ago

rebel_barr

GOP, enemy of the state RT @ChryslerReal: John Bolton gets the audiobook makeover he never asked for. https://t.co/Vi2zGr64cA via @HuffPostEnt 1 hour ago

droll3

droll 💗 Michael Bolton Sings John Bolton's Book! https://t.co/BdvbIr0aPL via @YouTube 2 hours ago

ChryslerReal

RealJesusChrysler aka Captain Clorox John Bolton gets the audiobook makeover he never asked for. https://t.co/Vi2zGr64cA via @HuffPostEnt 2 hours ago

yieldcurve23

1248 Days of TREASON Michael Bolton Sings John Bolton's Book! https://t.co/lYxKYtI7ck via @YouTube 3 hours ago

ArchewellFund

Fraudmore.com Michael Bolton Sings John Bolton ('s Book) for Stephen Colbert (Video) #MeghanMarkle | #Megxit https://t.co/s0BsJX8DCp 3 hours ago