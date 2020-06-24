Ahmaud Arbery Case: Grand Jury Indicts 3 Men on Felony Murder Charges Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

A grand jury in Georgia has indicted three men — Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William R. Bryan — each on charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes announced on Wednesday.



All three men each face a total of nine counts: one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. An arraignment date has not yet been scheduled.



Arbery was shot and killed on February 23 when he was going for a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Georgia. A white father and son — the McMichaels — began following Arbery in their pick-up truck before the son, Travis, fired three shots at Arbery, killing him. The incident was recorded on video by Bryan, who was also tailing Arbery in another vehicle.



*Also Read:* Atlanta Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Charged With Murder



“This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud,” Holmes said. “We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues.”



An attorney for Travis McMichael, Bob Rubin, told AJC that it was “unfortunate” more evidence wasn’t presented by the DA to the grand jury.



“There’s more to this than has been revealed to the grand jury and we expect to plead not guilty to these charges and present the rest of the evidence in court,” Rubin said.



