Justice Dept. won't oppose Roger Stone request to delay start of prison sentence, it says

FOXNews.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday it won't oppose a request by former President Trump adviser Roger Stone to delay the start of his upcoming prison sentence, citing the department's coronavirus policies.
