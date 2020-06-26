Justice Dept. won't oppose Roger Stone request to delay start of prison sentence, it says
Friday, 26 June 2020 () The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday it won't oppose a request by former President Trump adviser Roger Stone to delay the start of his upcoming prison sentence, citing the department's coronavirus policies.
A former member of the Department of Justice testified Wednesday that Roger Stone received preferential treatment. Aaron Zelinsky told the house judiciary committee he resigned from the DOJ after he was pressured to go easy on the president's long time friend.