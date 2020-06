Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman on race, injustice and protest Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

As the nation struggles with its racial inequities and injustices, American artists are doing the same -- the U.S.'s inaugural Youth Poet Laureate is one of them. Amanda Gorman captured the historic moment in an original poem, performed at the Cross Colours exhibit at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles. 👓 View full article

