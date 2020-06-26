Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Shatters One Day Coronavirus Record, 8,942 New Cases In One Day

cbs4.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Florida has shattered its record for the number of new coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare 01:12

 Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare If successful, the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million Americans without healthcare. The Trump administration asserts that the program is invalid because only two of the three main provisions of the act are being...

Related videos from verified sources

U.S. sees highest single day of new COVID-19 cases [Video]

U.S. sees highest single day of new COVID-19 cases

The U.S. saw the most new reported coronavirus cases within a 24-hour period on Thursday. More than 3,700 new cases were reported.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:34Published
‘Tenet’ Release Date Pushed Back Again Due To Surge In Coronavirus Cases [Video]

‘Tenet’ Release Date Pushed Back Again Due To Surge In Coronavirus Cases

One of Hollywood’s biggest summer tentpole releases – intended to mark the return of the movie theater industry from its coronavirus-imposed hiatus – has been delayed yet again. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:33Published
Gov. DeSantis says he's not ready to enter Phase 3 in reopening Florida [Video]

Gov. DeSantis says he's not ready to enter Phase 3 in reopening Florida

As Florida remains in Phase 2 of Gov. Desantis' "SAFE. SMART. STEP-BY-STEP PLAN" to reopen the economy, the state has seen a spike in new coronavirus cases.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 04:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: US breaks record for new cases as 38,000 reported in single day

Covid 19 coronavirus: US breaks record for new cases as 38,000 reported in single day The US has reported its highest single day of new cases of coronavirus as numbers continue to surge in multiple states.On Wednesday alone more than 38,115 new...
New Zealand Herald

8 things you need to know this morning

 Good morning and Happy Friday, Baltimore. We're looking at a nice, sunny start to the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and, for once this week, no rain in the...
bizjournals

Coronavirus latest: German meat talks loom as US cases surge

 Germany is holding talks with the meat industry amid several large abattoir outbreaks. Meanwhile, the US broke its own record for the most new confirmed cases in...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNewsmaxNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

davlukabb

David Abbott 🌹 RT @BogochIsaac: #COVID19 in the USA Florida with 9000 new cases in a day. You read that correctly...9000. This shatters prior high values… 2 minutes ago

DanCorcoranTV

Dan Corcoran RT @NBCConnecticut: Florida closes bars down again as the state shatters its daily record for new coronavirus cases https://t.co/UG0MJzQCPm 5 minutes ago

BogochIsaac

Isaac Bogoch #COVID19 in the USA Florida with 9000 new cases in a day. You read that correctly...9000. This shatters prior high… https://t.co/oRkt5ZmajE 9 minutes ago

Champ_WS15_SB54

Go Royals 2021? 2019 Chiefs SBLIV Champs RT @hshaban: Florida is shutting down on-site alcohol consumption at bars as the state shatters its previous daily infection record: 9,000… 13 minutes ago

YancyFaith

YancyFaith WELCOME, ⁦@GOP⁩ CONVENTIONEERS! Coronavirus: Florida shatters record with 8,942 new cases, Duval County has 447 -… https://t.co/09y9WW648t 17 minutes ago

NBCConnecticut

NBC Connecticut Florida closes bars down again as the state shatters its daily record for new coronavirus cases https://t.co/UG0MJzQCPm 18 minutes ago

The1776Press

1776 This aged like fine milk after Florida ran by @RonDeSantisFL shatters coronavirus daily record with almost 9,000 ca… https://t.co/e6vYjkKUB3 20 minutes ago

isirvAVG

isirv antiviral RT @FluTrackers: US - Florida: Media - Nearly 9,000 new #coronavirus cases shatters Florida record; state shuts dow… https://t.co/ctG9XAPNlv 21 minutes ago