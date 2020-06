Texas closes bars, scales back dining as new virus cases hit an all-time high in U.S. Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The governor of Texas ordered the closing of all bars again and scaled back restaurant dining Friday in the biggest retreat yet amid a surge across the South and West that has sent the number of confirmed new coronavirus infections per day in the U.S. to an all-time high of 40,000 -- higher even than during the deadliest stretch in April and May.