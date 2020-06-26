The White House Coronavirus Task Force Gives Its 1st Public Briefing In Months

According to CNN, on Friday Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the White House coronavirus task force is thinking about pool testing for COVID-19. The nation's top infectious disease expert told CNN, "Something's not working..."I mean, you can do all the diagramming you want, but something is not working."...
Health experts have stressed the importance of wearing face masks in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. However, a new model from the University of Washington revealed that if 95% of the..
Hours after Gov. Phil Murphy joined New York and Connecticut in issuing a travel advisory to combat the spread of coronavirus, the White House says President Donald Trump will not abide by the advisory..