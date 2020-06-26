Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rachel McAdams Says No One at ‘Eurovision’ Cared About Their Netflix Movie (Video)

The Wrap Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Rachel McAdams Says No One at ‘Eurovision’ Cared About Their Netflix Movie (Video)Rachel McAdams’ new movie with Will Ferrell “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” is about their band’s journey as the most embarrassing band in Iceland, but McAdams said she got a taste of what it’s like to actually be hated by all of Europe.

McAdams and Ferrell went to Tel Aviv to film at the real “Eurovision” competition, and the crowd there was so annoyed to see their fake band Fire Saga interrupting the actual performances.

“We were just shy of being booed off the stage,” McAdams told Seth Meyers on Thursday. “They were like, ‘We are here to see Iceland, Hungary and our country. We don’t care about your Netflix movie.”

*Also Read:* 'Eurovision Song Contest' Film Review: Will Ferrell as an Icelandic Wannabe Pop Star?

McAdams said she felt horribly for the film’s first assistant director who had to hype up the Eurovision audience so they could get the appropriate crowd shots.

“He was like, ‘Give it up for Will and Rachel!’ And everyone’s waving their little flags like (eye roll), ‘When is the show starting,” she said of the experience. “I was just so glad they didn’t make me go up there. I was so grateful for him putting himself on the line like that.”

McAdams did get a little taste of being a rock star when they filmed a fake music video for Fire Saga that’s seen in the movie. They stood on the cliff of a volcano with lava running in the background and seagulls and drones flying around them. But when Meyers asked if anyone in Iceland was excited to see them, that didn’t go over well either.

*Also Read:* What Is Eurovision? A Guide for Confused Americans

“They were incredibly warm and welcoming, but when we were shooting, there was no one. People would walk by and just keep going. It was great. It felt like we really were living there.”

Meyers did say with some optimism that once audiences around the world see “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” that Ferrell and McAdams should go back and would be welcomed with open arms and be carried out on shoulders.

“Really,” McAdams said. “Okay, I feel better.”

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” is on Netflix now. Check out McAdams’ full interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Humiliate Iceland in New Look at 'Eurovision' Parody (Video)

'Masked Singer' Producer Wants the Show to Do an Annual 'Eurovision'-Style Worldwide Competition

The Evolution of Rachel McAdams: From 'Mean Girls' to 'Game Night' (Photos)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Rachel McAdams Talks Isolation With Her Son, 'Eurovision' Movie

Rachel McAdams Talks Isolation With Her Son, 'Eurovision' Movie 02:55

 Rachel McAdams next role sees her starring alongside Will Ferrell in the new Netflix comedy "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga". But, when ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante spoke with the actress from her home in L.A., she was all about sharing her life with her two-year-old son.

Related videos from verified sources

Will Ferrell startles Rachel McAdams with ghost joke [Video]

Will Ferrell startles Rachel McAdams with ghost joke

Will Ferrell has told an anecdote about playing a spooky prank on his co-star Rachel McAdams on the set of their most recent film.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published
With Eurovision canceled, Netflix offers fans a Will Ferrell comedy [Video]

With Eurovision canceled, Netflix offers fans a Will Ferrell comedy

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing cancellation of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, actors Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams hope fans can get their fix by watching their madcap Netflix comedy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Movie Clip - Volcano Man [Video]

Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Movie Clip - Volcano Man

Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Movie Clip - Volcano Man - Plot synopsis: When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world's..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Rachel McAdams' Singing Voice in 'Eurovision' Movie Revealed to Be This Swedish Star!

 Rachel McAdams stars in the new Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and her character’s singing voice is AMAZING in the film… but...
Just Jared

Eurovision's My Hometown Song, 'Husavik,' Is Incredible - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

 The new Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga features some amazing new songs, including the finale number “Husavik,” which is sung...
Just Jared

Netflix's 'Eurovision' Movie Soundtrack - Stream & Download Now!

 The new Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is being released this weekend and the full soundtrack is available for streaming now! Will...
Just Jared Also reported by •Mashable

Tweets about this

lfathing

Lorry Farthing RT @ETCanada: #RachelMcAdams says the pandemic lockdown as been "a really great time to reconnect with family" https://t.co/E8JDh0M5Us 3 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Rachel McAdams Says No One at ‘Eurovision’ Cared About Their Netflix Movie (Video)… https://t.co/4WYdfG7dHN 5 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap "We were just shy of being booed off the stage," Rachel McAdams said of having to perform at "Eurovision" for a cro… https://t.co/819yX5fBZj 6 hours ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Rachel McAdams Says the Eurovision Song Contest Is Bigger than the Super... https://t.co/uIlkMEZidX via @YouTube 8 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #RachelMcAdams says the pandemic lockdown as been "a really great time to reconnect with family" https://t.co/E8JDh0M5Us 1 day ago

drspick_sheryl

Sheryl Pickering RT @voxdotcom: The comedy of the summer is here, says @alissamarie, and it's the glorious, hilarious, and incredibly fun Eurovision Song Co… 1 day ago

ReelScope

Reel Scope https://t.co/Or3aT6yxUO: Rachel McAdams says 'one-take wonder' Graham Norton should 'consider' future in acting… https://t.co/S9Us7sr5s9 2 days ago