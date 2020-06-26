Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
FACT CHECK: Did Bill Gates Visit Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island At Least 17 Times?
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
FACT CHECK: Did Bill Gates Visit Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island At Least 17 Times?
Friday, 26 June 2020 (
35 minutes ago
)
There is no evidence to support the claim
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Matteo Guendouzi
Manchester United F.C.
Arsenal F.C.
Donald Trump
Liverpool F.C.
Facebook
Premier League
Republican Party
London
Coronavirus disease 2019
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Glasgow
Black Lives Matter
Rapper Huey Killed
Florida Bars
PERIOD
Detroit
WORTH WATCHING
Arteta reacts to rumours of Guendouzi summer exit
John Bolton: Trump's reaction to tell-all book degrading to the presidency
LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off
Police confirm Glasgow incident is not terror-related