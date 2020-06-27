Global
One News Page
>
US News
>
'Urgent Matter Of Public Health': MSNBC's Chris Hayes Says Trump Should Resign
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic
Latest Media Coverage
'Urgent Matter Of Public Health': MSNBC's Chris Hayes Says Trump Should Resign
Saturday, 27 June 2020
47 minutes ago
)
'There is not going to be some correction'
0
shares
Related news from verified sources
Chris Hayes Says Trump Should Resign Over Failures on Pandemic: ‘It Is an Urgent Matter of Public Health’
MSNBC's *Chris Hayes* tore into the Trump administration's failures on the coronavirus pandemic Friday night, saying rather bluntly that President *Donald Trump*...
Mediaite
2 hours ago
