Reopening reverses course in Texas and Florida as coronavirus cases spike

Seattle Times Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
SAN ANTONIO — Texas and Florida — whose leaders were praised by President Donald Trump for being among the first to end coronavirus restrictions — abruptly reversed course Friday as virus infections soared to record levels, slamming the door shut on bars and imposing other measures in a bid to contain the pandemic. Both states […]
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Florida Tops 5,000 New Coronavirus Cases For Second Day In A Row, 46 New Deaths

Florida Tops 5,000 New Coronavirus Cases For Second Day In A Row, 46 New Deaths 00:28

 Once again, Florida has topped 5,000 for the number of new coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period. On Thursday, the state's health department reported an additional 5,004 cases bringing the total to 114,018. There were an additional 46 deaths, bringing the total to 3,327. Katie Johnston reports.

Florida Shatters Daily Record For COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Florida Shatters Daily Record For COVID-19 Cases

Florida has shattered its record for the number of new coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:58Published
Experts estimate number of COVID-19 cases ten times higher than reported number [Video]

Experts estimate number of COVID-19 cases ten times higher than reported number

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. could be as high as 20 million, rather than the 2.3 million cases currently reported nationwide.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:01Published
Authorities Close Down Florida Bars [Video]

Authorities Close Down Florida Bars

Bars across the state which were recently allowed to reopen have now been ordered to stop serving alcohol for onsite consumption as coronavirus cases spike in Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:52Published

