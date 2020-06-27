Global  

Designer of 'I Love NY' logo, dies at 91

USATODAY.com Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Milton Glaser, the groundbreaking graphic designer who adorned Bob Dylan's silhouette with psychedelic hair and summed up the feelings for his native New York with "I (HEART) NY," died Friday, his 91st birthday. (June 26)
 
