Florida Sets New Daily Record With 9, 585 COVID-19 Cases

Once again, Florida has topped 5,000 for the number of new coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period. On Thursday, the state's health department reported an additional 5,004 cases bringing the total to 114,018. There were an additional 46 deaths, bringing the total to 3,327. Katie Johnston reports.
