Florida Sets New Daily Record With 9, 585 COVID-19 Cases

Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 2 days ago Florida Tops 5,000 New Coronavirus Cases For Second Day In A Row, 46 New Deaths 00:28 Once again, Florida has topped 5,000 for the number of new coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period. On Thursday, the state's health department reported an additional 5,004 cases bringing the total to 114,018. There were an additional 46 deaths, bringing the total to 3,327. Katie Johnston reports.