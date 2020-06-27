Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy from Aurora

Denver Post Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert of a missing 12-year-old boy out of Aurora.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: AMBER Alert Issued For 15-Year-Old In Queens

AMBER Alert Issued For 15-Year-Old In Queens 02:17

 Police believe the missing boy is with his older brother, and they could be headed across state lines. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest on this breaking story.

Related videos from verified sources

Amber Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old Liam [Video]

Amber Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old Liam

He may be with his mother, who does not have custody of Liam.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:18Published
Amber Alert issued for Lawrenceburg baby [Video]

Amber Alert issued for Lawrenceburg baby

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler from Lawrenceburg early Friday morning.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:32Published
Missing And At Risk: Gashen Akel Functions At 7-Year-Old Level, Doesn't Speak English [Video]

Missing And At Risk: Gashen Akel Functions At 7-Year-Old Level, Doesn't Speak English

Aurora police are looking for a missing at-risk adult. Police say Gashen Akel functions at a 7-year-old level, only speaks Somalian, and may run from law enforcement. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy missing from Hamilton home

 Niagara Region police have issued an Amber Alert for a six-year-old boy missing from a Hamilton home.
CBC.ca

Boy, 6, located safe after Amber Alert issued

 A six-year-old boy has been located and is safe after Niagara Regional Police issued an Amber Alert to find him on Sunday.
CP24


Tweets about this