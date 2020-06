Related videos from verified sources Black Lives Matter protests continue in central London



Hundreds of demonstrators participated in another Black Lives Matter march through central London on Friday (June 12). Activists gathered in Hyde Park before marching to Trafalgar Square, passing.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:54 Published 2 weeks ago Thousands Continue Peaceful Protests In New York City



Another day of protests in New York City. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports from Washington Square Park. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on



Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on Since video emerged last week of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police, peaceful protests across the.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:21 Published on June 1, 2020

Tweets about this