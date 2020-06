No danger of getting COVID-19 from food



Good news if you're worried about catching the coronavirus from food. The USDA and the FDA now say you can't contract the coronavirus from food or food packaging. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 2 days ago

'Patanjali didn't mention Covid drug in license application': Uttarakhand official



In a blow to Patanjali’s Coronil, an Ayurvedic medicine developed by Yoga guru Ramdev’s firm with alleged capacity to treat coronavirus disease, the Uttarakhand government has claimed on Wednesday.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:38 Published 4 days ago