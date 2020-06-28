Global  

Today in History for June 28th

Highlights of this day in history: An assassination in Europe sparks World War I; Elian Gonzalez and his father leave for Cuba; Boxer Mike Tyson disqualified for biting Evander Holyfield's ear; Richard Rodgers and Mel Brooks born. (June 28)
 
