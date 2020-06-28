Today in History for June 28th

June 27th: Some major events that happened on this day in history | Oneindia News
From Japan officially bringing in the Yen as its currency, to the birth of Hollywood Producer of star wars fame JJ Abrams, to Route 66 becoming history and finally to Indian-born author Salman..
Maharashtra reports highest 5204 COVID cases in 24 hours, nationwide tally set to cross 5 lakh
With 5,024 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported highest single day spike of COVID-19 infections on June 26. 175 deaths reported on today due to the deadly infection. Out of these..
This Day in History: Truman Orders US Forces to Korea (Saturday, June 27)
This Day in
History: Truman
Orders US Forces to Korea June 27, 1950 The U.S. President's
order came after 90,000
North Korean troops
invaded South Korea. A U.N. Security Council
approved the U.S...