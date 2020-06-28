|
Police: Suspect among deaths at California Walmart distribution center shooting
Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Video shows the aftermath of a shooting at a northern California Walmart distribution center that left at least two people dead, including the suspect.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
Walmart distribution center shooting leaves two dead 01:28
[NFA] A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said. Freddie Joyner has more.
