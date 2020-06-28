Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police: Suspect among deaths at California Walmart distribution center shooting

USATODAY.com Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Video shows the aftermath of a shooting at a northern California Walmart distribution center that left at least two people dead, including the suspect.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Walmart distribution center shooting leaves two dead

Walmart distribution center shooting leaves two dead 01:28

 [NFA] A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said. Freddie Joyner has more.

Related videos from verified sources

2 Dead, 4 Injured In Tehema County Shooting At Walmart Distribution Center [Video]

2 Dead, 4 Injured In Tehema County Shooting At Walmart Distribution Center

Juliette Goodrich reports on deadly shooting at Walmart distribution center near Red Bluff (6-27-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:58Published
Two dead in shooting at Walmart distribution center in California [Video]

Two dead in shooting at Walmart distribution center in California

A shooting on Saturday at a Walmart distribution centre in Red Bluff, California killed one employee and left several others injured, according to authorities. Police officers killed the shooter, a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published
2 Killed In Shooting At Walmart Distribution Center In Northern California, Authorities Say [Video]

2 Killed In Shooting At Walmart Distribution Center In Northern California, Authorities Say

Two people were killed and at least four were injured on Saturday after a deadly shooting at Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

2 dead after shooting at California distribution center

 RED BLUFF, Calif (AP) — A man drove into a Northern California distribution center and started shooting at people, killing an employee and wounding four others...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this