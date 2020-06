Coronavirus sickens Maryland ‘reopen’ protest organizer Tim Walters Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A man who organized a group to protest Maryland lockdown orders has fallen seriously ill after contracting the coronavirus--but says he won’t help government contract tracers track down those he may have exposed, according to reports. 👓 View full article

