FACT CHECK: Did The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Refund Three Years Worth Tithes During COVID-19 Pandemic?
FACT CHECK: Did The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Refund Three Years Worth Tithes During COVID-19 Pandemic?
Sunday, 28 June 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
There is no evidence to corroborate the claim
