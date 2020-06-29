|
Social Distancing, Masks Help New York Keep COVID-19 Cases Down
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Until recently, New York was the epicenter of the nation's coronavirus crisis. The state locked down hard and now has numbers many other states might envy.
