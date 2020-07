You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Skip Bayless: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will win the NFC South over Drew Brees' Saints



Pro Football Focus has dubbed the Saints offense as “perfectly inefficient” with Drew Brees under center. His average depth of target has steadily declined the last 8 years while his passing grade.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:36 Published on May 29, 2020

Tweets about this