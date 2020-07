HJ (Hank) Ellison (GSN) D.L. Hughley is back on the press circuit promoting his latest book “Surrender, White People!: Our Unconditio… https://t.co/PetzW4N8cC 6 hours ago Y0K0 This is a book by the mainstream comedian, DL Hughley coming out next month. This will become the toast of the town… https://t.co/75i8hjFGH6 4 days ago Author Tamara Shepard Comedian D.L. Hughley on his new book about racism https://t.co/Q8p3m1j1db 4 days ago ExtraTV Comedian @RealDLHughley talks collapsing onstage before learning he had COVID-19. Plus, what to expect from his new… https://t.co/aPvzK29spA 4 days ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @extratv: Comedian @RealDLHughley talks making headlines after collapsing onstage before learning he had COVID-19. Plus, what to expect… 5 days ago Emily Von Spears RT @Mauthor: Comedian D.L. Hughley on his new book about racism https://t.co/1r88pQyA4L 5 days ago Mike Mauthor Comedian D.L. Hughley on his new book about racism https://t.co/1r88pQyA4L 5 days ago ExtraTV Comedian @RealDLHughley talks making headlines after collapsing onstage before learning he had COVID-19. Plus, what… https://t.co/2ErBLxgRxK 5 days ago