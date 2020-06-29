Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump for Terrorism, Asked Help from Interpol
Monday, 29 June 2020 () The government of Iran has issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump and 36 other people who participated in the assassination of general Qasem Soleimani back in January. Iran has also seeked the help of Interpol to make the arrest possible.
