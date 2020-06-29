Global  

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump for Terrorism, Asked Help from Interpol

HNGN Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump for Terrorism, Asked Help from InterpolThe government of Iran has issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump and 36 other people who participated in the assassination of general Qasem Soleimani back in January. Iran has also seeked the help of Interpol to make the arrest possible.
News video: Arrest warrant against Donald Trump by Iran over killing of top general

Arrest warrant against Donald Trump by Iran over killing of top general 01:32

 Iran has issued an arrest warrant against Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, signifying a new low in the two nations' already-strained relationship. Tehran has accused Trump and over 30 others of 'murder' and 'terrorism' over the killing of its top military officer, General...

