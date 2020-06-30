Global  

Supreme Court’s abortion ruling raises stakes for election

Seattle Times Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights are elated, foes of abortion dismayed and angry, but they agree on one consequence of the Supreme Court’s first major abortion ruling since President Donald Trump took office: The upcoming election is crucial to their cause. Both sides also say Monday’s ruling is not the last word […]
 Another high-profile ruling from the Supreme Court, this time striking down restrictions on abortion passed into law in Louisiana.

