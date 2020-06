Antonio RT @wojespn: ESPN story on Brooklyn's DeAndre Jordan testing positive for the coronavirus and ruling himself out of the Orlando restart. ht… 3 minutes ago

Aggie Sports Former Texas A&M basketball player DeAndre Jordan tests positive for coronavirus. The Brooklyn Nets center will not… https://t.co/WPAynfUjfc 10 minutes ago

PulpNews Crime Brooklyn Nets' #DeAndre #Jordan, #Spencer Dinwiddie Test Positive For COVID-19, #Jordan #W - Jun 30 @ 9:13 AM ET https://t.co/oROsYb1DgK 11 minutes ago

Prime Time Sports Talk Brooklyn #Nets center DeAndre Jordan tested positive for COVID-19 and will not participate in the NBA season restar… https://t.co/AZ4FkcWk9b 23 minutes ago

Jack Womack RT @NY1: Brooklyn Nets stars DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie have both tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes as the team pre… 29 minutes ago

jenna 🤍 RT @APOOCH: Brooklyn Nets players who won’t be in the Orlando bubble: • Kevin Durant • Kyrie Irving • DeAndre Jordan • Wilson Chandler • N… 34 minutes ago

Steve Reed RT @AP_Sports: Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan say they have tested positive for the coronavirus, potentially leaving the Brooklyn Net… 47 minutes ago